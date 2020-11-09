Command Center reports 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 136 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 50 reported on 11/6, 52 reported on 11/7, and 34 reported on 11/8.

Five of the cases, which include a 59-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, and an 82-year-old woman, are hospitalized.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 1350 Confirmed Cases • 25 Probable Cases • 1375 Total Cases • 263 Active Cases • 8 Current Hospitalization/125 Total Hospitalizations • 11 Deaths .

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus/

