Updated on Sunday November 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM:

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 75°. Calm winds becoming south at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 54°. South winds 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY: A chance of afternoon or evening rain showers. Otherwise, starting mostly clear becoming partly cloudy due to increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Highs near 76°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Otherwise cloudy with lows near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs near 65°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 42°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 58°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 38°.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs near 57°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 35°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 60°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 50°.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain showers. Otherwise cloudy with highs near 59°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure over Pennsylvania brings lots of sunshine and clear skies to end the weekend. Three high pressures congregate closely together over Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia for the start of the work week. Monday will see more of what we experienced this weekend, very warm with lots of sunshine. The high pressures move off out to sea Tuesday and we see cloud cover begin to build throughout the day. An approaching cold front and low pressure brings rain showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures return to average on Thursday and a high pressure behind the cold front brings clear skies. High pressure allows for sunshine to end the week with high temperatures much closer to average. Another chance for rain showers on Sunday.

