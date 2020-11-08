Veteran Parade takes Place At Area Nursing Homes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A steady motorcade of cars paying tribute to area veterans visited nursing homes in the Zanesville area yesterday. The parade was organized by the Veterans Appreciation Foundation and was assisted by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The organizations passed out “Proud American Veteran” t-shirts before the parade. Cars came in groups and honked and yelled thanks at veterans. Employees at The Oaks at Bethesda noted that it was nice to give the retirees something to look forward to. With the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic many seniors are without visitors. This parade was organized in response to the annual Veteran’s Day parade being cancelled due to public health concerns. Veteran’s Day is Wednesday, November 11th.

