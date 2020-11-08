Man City held 1-1 by Liverpool in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus to equalize before missing a penalty as Manchester City lost more ground in the Premier League by drawing 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah had put the champions in front from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after Kyle Walker’s foul on Sadio Mane.

But it was Walker who helped to instigate the leveler by passing to De Bruyne, who on the turn released Gabriel Jesus. The Brazil forward then swiveled and flicked the ball past Trent Alexander-Arnold and poked it into the net in the 31st minute.

The latest harsh penalty call for handball gave Liverpool a chance to take the lead when De Bruyne’s cross hit Joe Gomez’s arm. But the Belgian playmaker, who scored five penalties for City since missing four years ago, sent his spot kick off target.

What had been an intense first half saw energy levels sap after the break in this first blockbuster matchup of the season between the most recent champions.

While third-place Liverpool is only a point behind Leicester after eight rounds, Pep Guardiola’s City is already six adrift of the leaders but has played a game less.

