Kane’s 150th Premier League goal gives Spurs win v West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal Sunday to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich and make it four away wins out of four in the Premier League.

Kane headed in his landmark goal from Matt Doherty’s cross in the 88th minute.

The victory sent Tottenham top of the standings for the first time in six years, although Jose Mourinho’s side could be dislodged from the summit later in the day.

Tottenham, despite starting Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min in attack, struggled to dominate the game but eventually broke down a West Brom side that is without a win after eight games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports