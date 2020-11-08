Historic season for Sheridan comes to an end in the regional finals

PICKERINGTON, Ohio- A game of inches. That was certainly on display in the Division II regional finals between Sheridan and Jonathan Alder.

Alder, the #2 team in the state, would go on to beat Sheridan in four sets.

However, don’t let that fool you. This was as close as a volleyball match could get.

First set, Sheridan jumped out to a 7-3 lead. Alder responded and took the set 26-24.

In the second set it was Alder holding a four point lead at 17-13. Sheridan responded to take a 21-20 lead. However Alder crawled back to take the second set 25-23.

Sheridan lost the first two sets by a combined four points and found themselves trailing 2-0 in the match.

In the win or go home third set the Generals responded and gave Alder a taste of its own medicine, winning the set by two points 27-25.

Fourth set was a different story than the first three. Alder jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 25-14 to win the match and advance to the state final four.

Faith Stinson led Sheridan with 10 kills. Grace Conrad led with 31 assists. Kaley McCandlish collected 20 digs to lead the Generals.

During the summer months, there was a lot of uncertainty on if there was going to be a fall sports season. When the OHSAA gave the green light, the Sheridan didn’t disappoint in 2020.

With a 26-2 record this season, the Generals broke the school record for most wins. The 1993 state runner-up team held the previous record with 25 wins that year.