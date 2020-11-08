Despite the absence of Tingle, Ridgewood fought until the end against Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio- The Ridgewood Generals found themselves in a familiar situation Saturday night.

For the second year in a row, the Generals met with the top-ranked Ironton Tigers to decide the Region 19 champions and earn a berth in the state semifinals.

The Generals defense put up a strong performance, holding Ohio State-commit and All-American Reid Carrico to 64 yards, but his two touchdowns would be the difference in the game as Ironton defeats Ridgewood 17-7 to claim the regional title.

This time, however, the game would be played in Ironton instead of a neutral location.

More importantly, the Generals would be playing this year’s game without junior quarterback Gabe Tingle, who suffered a collarbone injury in Ridgewood’s regional semifinal win over Wheelersburg last week.

Ridgewood finishes the season with a 9-1 record.

