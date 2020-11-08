Cross Country State Finals: River View makes school history; Wilke closes out his career at Sheridan; Tooms motivated for next year

OBETZ, Ohio- The River View cross country team had big goals coming into Saturday’s Division II cross country boys state championship.

Besides a first place finish, River View accomplished its goal.

With an average time of 16:58, the Blacks Bears became the fastest team in school history.

As a team, River View took 5th place with a score of 192.

Nathaniel Stamper paced the Black Bears with a 33rd place finish (16:37). Javin Robinson took 38th (16:44), Luke Allen finished 55th (16:58.1), Connor Stevens-Woolery right behind at 56th (16:58.6), Sam Adams 97th (17:28), Cade Hill 146th (18:32), Brice Cross 160th (19:06).

For Sheridan, William Wilke led the pack and finished with the best time of any MVL runner. Wilke took 21st (16:24) to become a three-time All-Ohioan.

As a team, Sheridan took 18th place with a score of 380.

Luke Foster took 87th (17:21), Evan Powell finished 131st (18:05), Elijah Devoll 136th (18:13), John Skinner (18:28), Simon Conrad (18:47), Vann Emmert (18:52).

Sheridan coach J.D. Walters had five freshman at the state championship, all gaining quality experience for years to come. Sheridan will be looking for its 9th straight trip to the state championship next year.

John Glenn had just one runner competing, junior Chris Tooms. It wasn’t the finish he would have like, as Tooms finished 47th (16:53). The good news for Tooms is that he has another year to compete at states and redeem himself.