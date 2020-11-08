Biker Church Holds Annual Toy Ride

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Saturday afternoon the Rushing Winds Biker Church organized a charity toy ride benefitting the Muskingum County salvation Army.

More than a hundred bikers came with donations to the event. Pastor Michael McGuire looks forward to the event every year.

“We’re here for our 24th annual Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride at Walmart North. It is about a quarter till twelve, We’re gonna be here until one o’clock. We are so excited that the bikers are showing up. Mr. and Mrs. Clause is here. The reason that we are doing it is to raise money and toys and bicycles for the underprivileged kids here in the Muskingum County area.”, McGuire told reporters.

The event was followed by a mass ride through Zanesville to deliver the donations. This is one of the many charitable events the church does for Muskingum County.

“It’s great seeing all the bikers come together for this one cause and that’s to bless the children in our motorcycle community and Muskingum County. We’re excited to be a part of this today.”, McGuire said of his congregation.

Donations can be made from the public to the Salvation Army at their South Zanesville location.