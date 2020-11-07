Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Sunday, Nov. 8
|NFL
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
|MLS
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
|GOLF
EPGA Tour: Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown
PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open
PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Championship
|Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500