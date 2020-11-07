Sunday’s Time Schedule

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

EPGA Tour: Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Championship

NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500