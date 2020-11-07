Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allderdice 25, University Prep 21
Hun, N.J. 16, Wyoming Seminary 13
La Salle 27, Archbishop Wood 0
Salesianum, Del. 21, Lansdale Catholic 12
Westmont Hilltop 35, Penn Cambria 22
Wyoming Area 28, Pittston Area 14
City League Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Westinghouse 30, Brashear 6
Class 2A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Catasauqua 31, Minersville 12
Northern Lehigh 49, Schuylkill Haven 19
Palisades 70, Panther Valley 6
Palmerton 21, Pen Argyl 14
Class 3A=
District XI=
Semifinal=
North Schuylkill 56, Tamaqua 21
Notre Dame-Green Pond 64, Jim Thorpe 28
Class 4A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 17, Blue Mountain 0
First Round=
PIAA Class 1A=
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Purchase Line 0
Redbank Valley 28, Northern Bedford 15
Steelton-Highspire 50, Muncy 43
PIAA Class 2A=
Chestnut Ridge 21, Berlin-Brothersvalley 17
PIAA Class 3A=
Danville 31, Montoursville 21
Hickory 42, Grove City 29
PIAA Class 4A=
Oil City 34, Juniata 33
PIAA Class 5A=
Warwick 14, New Oxford 12
PIAA Class 6A=
Erie McDowell 1, Erie 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/