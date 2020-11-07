Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allderdice 25, University Prep 21

Hun, N.J. 16, Wyoming Seminary 13

La Salle 27, Archbishop Wood 0

Salesianum, Del. 21, Lansdale Catholic 12

Westmont Hilltop 35, Penn Cambria 22

Wyoming Area 28, Pittston Area 14

City League Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Westinghouse 30, Brashear 6

Class 2A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Catasauqua 31, Minersville 12

Northern Lehigh 49, Schuylkill Haven 19

Palisades 70, Panther Valley 6

Palmerton 21, Pen Argyl 14

Class 3A=

District XI=

Semifinal=

North Schuylkill 56, Tamaqua 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 64, Jim Thorpe 28

Class 4A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 17, Blue Mountain 0

First Round=

PIAA Class 1A=

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Purchase Line 0

Redbank Valley 28, Northern Bedford 15

Steelton-Highspire 50, Muncy 43

PIAA Class 2A=

Chestnut Ridge 21, Berlin-Brothersvalley 17

PIAA Class 3A=

Danville 31, Montoursville 21

Hickory 42, Grove City 29

PIAA Class 4A=

Oil City 34, Juniata 33

PIAA Class 5A=

Warwick 14, New Oxford 12

PIAA Class 6A=

Erie McDowell 1, Erie 0

___

