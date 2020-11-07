Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Hughes 6, Cin. Withrow 5

Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Independence 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Regional Final=

Region 13=

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Region 14=

Van Wert 49, Shelby 7

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 40, St. Clairsville 0

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 28, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9

Division V=

Regional Final=

Region 17=

Kirtland 49, Canfield S. Range 35

Region 18=

Tontogany Otsego 31, Pemberville Eastwood 21

Region 19=

Ironton 17, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7

Region 20=

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Spring. Shawnee 7

Division VI=

Regional Final=

Region 21=

New Middletown Spring. 52, Creston Norwayne 48

Region 22=

Columbus Grove 42, Sherwood Fairview 21

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Proctorville Fairland 7

Region 24=

Coldwater 35, Mechanicsburg 14

___

