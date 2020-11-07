Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Hughes 6, Cin. Withrow 5
Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Independence 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Regional Final=
Region 13=
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Region 14=
Van Wert 49, Shelby 7
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 40, St. Clairsville 0
Region 16=
Cin. Wyoming 28, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9
Division V=
Regional Final=
Region 17=
Kirtland 49, Canfield S. Range 35
Region 18=
Tontogany Otsego 31, Pemberville Eastwood 21
Region 19=
Ironton 17, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7
Region 20=
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Spring. Shawnee 7
Division VI=
Regional Final=
Region 21=
New Middletown Spring. 52, Creston Norwayne 48
Region 22=
Columbus Grove 42, Sherwood Fairview 21
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Proctorville Fairland 7
Region 24=
Coldwater 35, Mechanicsburg 14
___
