Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press17

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allderdice 25, University Prep 21

La Salle 27, Archbishop Wood 0

Class 2A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Palisades 70, Panther Valley 6

Class 4A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 17, Blue Mountain 0

First Round=

PIAA Class 1A=

Redbank Valley 28, Northern Bedford 15

Steelton-Highspire 50, Muncy 43

PIAA Class 3A=

Danville 31, Montoursville 21

PIAA Class 4A=

Oil City 34, Juniata 33

PIAA Class 6A=

Erie McDowell 1, Erie 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Authentic goes wire-to-wire to win Breeders’ Cup Classic

Associated Press

Cowboys’ Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers

Associated Press

Wells, Knox, No. 16 Marshall outmuscle Massachusetts 51-10

Associated Press