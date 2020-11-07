Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allderdice 25, University Prep 21

La Salle 27, Archbishop Wood 0

Class 2A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Palisades 70, Panther Valley 6

Class 4A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 17, Blue Mountain 0

First Round=

PIAA Class 1A=

Redbank Valley 28, Northern Bedford 15

Steelton-Highspire 50, Muncy 43

PIAA Class 3A=

Danville 31, Montoursville 21

PIAA Class 4A=

Oil City 34, Juniata 33

PIAA Class 6A=

Erie McDowell 1, Erie 0

