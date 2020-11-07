Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allderdice 25, University Prep 21
La Salle 27, Archbishop Wood 0
Class 2A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Palisades 70, Panther Valley 6
Class 4A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 17, Blue Mountain 0
First Round=
PIAA Class 1A=
Redbank Valley 28, Northern Bedford 15
Steelton-Highspire 50, Muncy 43
PIAA Class 3A=
Danville 31, Montoursville 21
PIAA Class 4A=
Oil City 34, Juniata 33
PIAA Class 6A=
Erie McDowell 1, Erie 0
