Newark Catholic punches its ticket to the Final 4

NEWARK, Ohio- Newark Catholic and Shadyside both scored early but not often.

The two teams scored a touchdown on its opening drive, and after that a late field goal by Newark Catholic was the only other score.

Resulting in the Green Wave picking up the 10-7 victory in the Division VII, Region 27 championship. Newark Catholic claims its 26th regional title in school history, the most in the state of Ohio.

The Green Wave advance to the state semifinals to take on Warren John F. Kennedy, Friday night.