Weekends’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Nov. 7 Top 25 Football

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan, Noon

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State, , 4 p.m.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Marshall vs. Massachusetts, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa State vs. Baylor, 7 p.m.

No. 18 SMU at Temple, Noon

No. 19 Oklahoma vs. Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal vs. Arizona State, Noon

No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia, Noon

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon

GOLF

EPGA Tour: Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Championship

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Sunday, Nov. 8 NFL

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500