Tigers hire Michigan’s Chris Fetter as pitching coach

Sports
Associated Press20

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers hired Chris Fetter as pitching coach.

The Tigers announced the move Friday, along with three other picks for new manager AJ Hinch’s staff. Juan Nieves was promoted to assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul remains on the staff as a quality control coach, and Ramon Santiago returns as a base coach.

Fetter, 34, has been a pitching coach at the University of Michigan for three seasons. Michigan reached the finals of the College World Series in 2019. Nieves spent two seasons as pitching coach at Toledo, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate.

Paul and Santiago are holdovers from the major league staff.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Nadal rallies to reach Paris semis and face Zverev

Associated Press

Southampton beats Newcastle 2-0 to be surprise leader of EPL

Associated Press

Southampton top in England for first time in 32 years

Associated Press