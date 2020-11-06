Sheridan fights off Meadowbrook to advance to the regional finals

PICKERINGTON, Ohio- In its previous two seasons, the Sheridan volleyball team saw its season come to an end in the regional semifinals.

That streak came to an end Thursday night as the Generals defeated Meadowbrook in four sets (25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18) to advance to the regional finals.

Coming into the match, these two teams met once this season. An August matchup that saw Sheridan winning in three sets.

Meadowbrook, a team with one senior, put up an incredible fight against the veteran Generals.

The second set saw the Colts leading 24-23 with a chance to tie the match up at one. Sheridan would go on to take the next three points to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw Meadowbrook giving everything it had to keep its season alive, winning the set by five points. Handing Sheridan just its sixth set loss all year.

In set four, the Generals got out to a 6-1 lead and would go on to win the set by seven to win the match.

Sheridan now has its eyes set on a bigger goal. Making the state Final Four, for the first time since 1993.

The Generals will take on Jonathan Alder in the Division II regional finals, Saturday at 2 pm.