Salvation Army is in need of turkeys and other holiday items

ZANESVILLE – Every little bit helps because there is a lot of people in the community whose only meal will come from the Salvation Army during the holiday.

“It’s really important. We have a lot of people (who are) homeless. A lot of people (have) low income that really need it. They come down and they get it and they take it home with them. It’s all takeout this year but they usually eat here and go home and take it for the next day,” Salvation Army cook Bill Gheen said.

The Salvation Army received over 900 donated turkeys last year. The organization is also welcoming volunteers to help prepare the turkeys the week of the holiday.