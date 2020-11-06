River View looking to make history at the state meet

WARSAW, Ohio- This Weekend, the River View boys cross country team will be competing in the state finals at Fortress Obetz.

“This is it,” said River View cross country coach, Gwenna Neal. “I know that they are very excited to leave this 2020 team on a high note.”

On Saturday, the River View cross country team, has a chance to pass the 2014 team and become the fastest team in school history.

“The fastest team got 10th, they tied for 9th and lost the tie so they got 10th, but we want to shoot a little higher than that and go for top seven,” River View senior runner, Nathaniel Stamper said.

“I think that we can be the fastest team in River View history,” senior runner, Brice Cross said. “I believe that we can place top 10 and do very well.”

After falling short in regionals last season, 2020 has been all about redemption for the Black Bears.

In it’s first season in the MVL, River View captured a league title as well as a district title and a third place finish at regionals. Now the focus goes to a state title

Senior runner Connor Stevens-Woolery said, “It was pretty fun, showing up there and all the other teams unsuspecting of us. It was pretty fun just going in there, tearing up the place and claiming that trophy.”

Senior runner Brayden Cross said, “We won states in junior high for cross country when I was in 8th grade. So we’ve been together for so long and I think every single year we get better and better.

“This team is every coaches dream team,” Neal said. “They are self motivated, they do exactly what they’re supposed to do. They’re just a well oiled machine.”

No matter what happens, at states, this will be a season the seniors never forget.

Stevens-Woolery said, “I just love running with my brothers cause I know when I’m in pain they’re in pain too. That pain motivates us as a team.”

Brice Cross said, “We were determined all season and it’s exciting because our work that we put in is finally paying off.”

Stamper said, “I have to give everything I have because I can’t come back next year so it’s been quite a run this season.