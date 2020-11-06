Newark Catholic trying to advance to the Final Four

NEWARK, Ohio- It’s not often a five seed is one game away from the state Final Four.

That’s exactly the case for Newark Catholic, who takes on #7 Shadyside in the Division VII, Region 27 finals.

The Green Wave knocked off top seeded Trimble, 35-19 last Friday and have been averaging close to 40 points a game.

In last years playoffs, Newark Catholic topped Shadyside, 40-0 in the second round. The Green wave are well aware Friday night is going to be a much different game.