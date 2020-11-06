Licking County man sentenced in child rape case

NEWARK, Ohio–The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that a man charged with rape and gross sexual imposition involving a child has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

On Tuesday, Shone Welch was scheduled to go to trial but instead pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The investigation into the charges began in January 2020 after Newark City School personnel reported a sexual assault on behalf of a 10-year-old student who had reported sexual abuse to them.

According to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, the child was sexually abused while in the care of Welch for a period of over 15 months.