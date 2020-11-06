Genesis partnering with Nationwide to offer pediatric and neonatal services

ZANESVILLE – The partnership allows parents to bring their children for medical care as opposed to having to travel somewhere like Columbus for similar services. The pediatricians will be available at all times of the day.

“The biggest opportunity is now there will be a pediatrician in the hospital 24 hours a day (and) 7 days a week and so if there’s a difficult delivery and a pediatrician needs to be there, we will be in house and we will be just down the hallway from labor and delivery and we can go and take care of that baby immediately. I think it also just brings in some of Nationwide’s resources. We have neonatology that is working with the hospital and making sure that we’re doing everything up to date and as efficiently as possible,” Nationwide Children’s Eric Jones said.

Pediatricians are also offering support to emergency room doctors and the twenty-four hour access allows babies or children to be housed at the Genesis location.

“Another service that we provide as pediatricians here at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is we consult with the ER physicians. That’s another nice thing about us being in here 24/7. So, if there’s a child that walks into the emergency room, or a baby that comes in and there’s an emergency, then we are available to go down there and provide support to the ER physicians and stabilize that baby if they need specialty services, get them ready to transport and then if they can be admitted here afterwards then we’ll keep them here in Zanesville and take care of them in the hospital,” Jones said.

Genesis and Nationwide wants to keep local patients in the Zanesville area as much as possible.