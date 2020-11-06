PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland 46, Wooster 35

Ashland Crestview 42, Johnstown 24

Carrollton 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Cedarville 41, Bradford 12

Cin. Western Hills 35, Cin. Woodward 0

Copley 28, Richfield Revere 12

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Beloit W. Branch 55

DeGraff Riverside 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19

Defiance Tinora 29, Millbury Lake 25

Fairview 53, Parma Normandy 21

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Lisbon Beaver 39

Hanoverton United 45, Salem 35

Kent Roosevelt 37, Ravenna 7

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Richmond Edison 12

Massillon Jackson 40, Macedonia Nordonia 7

Norwalk 51, Elyria Cath. 14

Plymouth 54, Willard 40

Sandusky 36, Fremont Ross 30

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. def. Beallsville, forfeit

Vermilion 49, New London 13

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

State Semifinal=

Cin. St. Xavier 12, Springfield 10

Pickerington Cent. 38, Mentor 31

Division II=

Regional Final=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 31, Hudson 14

Region 6=

Avon 20, Avon Lake 17

Region 7=

Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13

Region 8=

Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Winton Woods 10

Division III=

Regional Final=

Region 9=

Chardon 38, Canfield 6

Region 10=

Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Region 11=

Cols. DeSales 38, Bishop Hartley 7

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Division VII=

Regional Final=

Region 25=

Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0

Region 26=

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 10, Shadyside 7

Region 28=

New Bremen 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bay Village Bay vs. Westlake, ccd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Newark, ccd.

Edon vs. Edgerton, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Louisville vs. Green, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. S. Charleston SE, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/