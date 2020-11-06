PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellwood-Antis 29, Tyrone 16
Berks Catholic 35, Donegal 14
Bishop Shanahan 35, Pottstown 0
Boyertown 20, Pottsgrove 9
Cedar Cliff 33, Red Land 10
Central Cambria 22, Bald Eagle Area 19
Conemaugh Township 30, North Star 0
Conestoga 41, Lower Merion 7
Conestoga Valley 30, Penn Manor 14
Corry 55, Fairview 7
Downingtown East 21, Downingtown West 7
Exeter 37, Elizabethtown 9
Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 6
Gettysburg 48, West York 6
Halifax 37, Camp Hill Trinity 32
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Palmyra 7
Haverford 33, Ridley 3
Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 14
Hughesville 26, Montgomery 7
James Buchanan 39, Northern Lebanon 13
Keystone 26, Curwensville 13
Kutztown 36, Shenandoah Valley 0
Lancaster Catholic 24, Annville-Cleona 7
Malvern Prep 38, Valley View 6
Marple Newtown 41, Penncrest 0
Mifflinburg 13, Shikellamy 7
Penns Valley 35, Line Mountain 12
Perkiomen Valley 31, Daniel Boone 7
Pine Grove 43, Pequea Valley 6
Portage Area 34, Meyersdale 0
Quakertown 39, William Tennent 14
Radnor 13, Springfield Delco 10
Shippensburg 20, Susquehanna Township 7
South Western 47, Dallastown Area 20
Springfield Montco 40, Bensalem 18
Strath Haven 63, Harriton 6
Tussey Mountain 35, Greater Johnstown 32
Upper Merion 35, Phoenixville 6
Warren 34, Sharpsville 28
West Chester Henderson 23, Great Valley 7
West Perry 24, Waynesboro 18
Western Wayne 35, Wallenpaupack 27
Class 1A=
District XI=
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 14
Williams Valley 27, Mahanoy Area 22
Class 4A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Northwestern Lehigh 54, Lehighton 19
Wilson 18, Pottsville 14
Class 6A=
District XI=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pocono Mountain West 0
Easton 28, Emmaus 23
Pleasant Valley def. Nazareth Area, forfeit
First Round=
PIAA Class 1A=
Homer-Center 27, Juniata Valley 14
Old Forge 48, Bristol 0
Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0
PIAA Class 2A=
Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Dunmore 7
Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6
Southern Columbia 49, South Williamsport 14
Wilmington 42, Karns City 14
PIAA Class 3A=
Archbishop Carroll 34, New Hope-Solebury 28
Bedford 28, Central Martinsburg 13
Lakeland 14, Lake-Lehman 11
Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16
PIAA Class 4A=
Crestwood 34, Dallas 14
ELCO 42, Northern York 7
Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 56, Conrad Weiser 35
Upper Moreland 35, Archbishop Ryan 0
PIAA Class 5A=
Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Hollidaysburg 7
Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14
Rustin 48, Wissahickon 13
Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit
PIAA Class 6A=
Central York 48, York 21
Delaware Valley 39, Altoona 14
Pennridge 36, Coatesville 33
Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24
WPIAL Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Clairton 55, Shenango 16
Jeannette 40, Rochester 13
WPIAL Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Beaver Falls 50, Apollo-Ridge 27
Sto-Rox 49, Serra Catholic 32
WPIAL Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21
Elizabeth Forward 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0
WPIAL Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25
Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17
WPIAL Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Peters Township 20, Gateway 19
Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pennsbury vs. Manheim Township, ccd.
