Bellwood-Antis 29, Tyrone 16

Berks Catholic 35, Donegal 14

Bishop Shanahan 35, Pottstown 0

Boyertown 20, Pottsgrove 9

Cedar Cliff 33, Red Land 10

Central Cambria 22, Bald Eagle Area 19

Conemaugh Township 30, North Star 0

Conestoga 41, Lower Merion 7

Conestoga Valley 30, Penn Manor 14

Corry 55, Fairview 7

Downingtown East 21, Downingtown West 7

Exeter 37, Elizabethtown 9

Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 6

Gettysburg 48, West York 6

Halifax 37, Camp Hill Trinity 32

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Palmyra 7

Haverford 33, Ridley 3

Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 14

Hughesville 26, Montgomery 7

James Buchanan 39, Northern Lebanon 13

Keystone 26, Curwensville 13

Kutztown 36, Shenandoah Valley 0

Lancaster Catholic 24, Annville-Cleona 7

Malvern Prep 38, Valley View 6

Marple Newtown 41, Penncrest 0

Mifflinburg 13, Shikellamy 7

Penns Valley 35, Line Mountain 12

Perkiomen Valley 31, Daniel Boone 7

Pine Grove 43, Pequea Valley 6

Portage Area 34, Meyersdale 0

Quakertown 39, William Tennent 14

Radnor 13, Springfield Delco 10

Shippensburg 20, Susquehanna Township 7

South Western 47, Dallastown Area 20

Springfield Montco 40, Bensalem 18

Strath Haven 63, Harriton 6

Tussey Mountain 35, Greater Johnstown 32

Upper Merion 35, Phoenixville 6

Warren 34, Sharpsville 28

West Chester Henderson 23, Great Valley 7

West Perry 24, Waynesboro 18

Western Wayne 35, Wallenpaupack 27

Class 1A=

District XI=

Semifinal=

Tri-Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 14

Williams Valley 27, Mahanoy Area 22

Class 4A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Northwestern Lehigh 54, Lehighton 19

Wilson 18, Pottsville 14

Class 6A=

District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pocono Mountain West 0

Easton 28, Emmaus 23

Pleasant Valley def. Nazareth Area, forfeit

First Round=

PIAA Class 1A=

Homer-Center 27, Juniata Valley 14

Old Forge 48, Bristol 0

Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0

PIAA Class 2A=

Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Dunmore 7

Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6

Southern Columbia 49, South Williamsport 14

Wilmington 42, Karns City 14

PIAA Class 3A=

Archbishop Carroll 34, New Hope-Solebury 28

Bedford 28, Central Martinsburg 13

Lakeland 14, Lake-Lehman 11

Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16

PIAA Class 4A=

Crestwood 34, Dallas 14

ELCO 42, Northern York 7

Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 56, Conrad Weiser 35

Upper Moreland 35, Archbishop Ryan 0

PIAA Class 5A=

Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Hollidaysburg 7

Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14

Rustin 48, Wissahickon 13

Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit

PIAA Class 6A=

Central York 48, York 21

Delaware Valley 39, Altoona 14

Pennridge 36, Coatesville 33

Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24

WPIAL Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Clairton 55, Shenango 16

Jeannette 40, Rochester 13

WPIAL Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Beaver Falls 50, Apollo-Ridge 27

Sto-Rox 49, Serra Catholic 32

WPIAL Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21

Elizabeth Forward 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0

WPIAL Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25

Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Peters Township 20, Gateway 19

Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pennsbury vs. Manheim Township, ccd.

