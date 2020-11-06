PREP FOOTBALL=

Carrollton 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Cin. Western Hills 35, Cin. Woodward 0

DeGraff Riverside 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19

Defiance Tinora 29, Millbury Lake 25

Kent Roosevelt 37, Ravenna 7

Norwalk 51, Elyria Cath. 14

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. def. Beallsville, forfeit

Vermilion 49, New London 13

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Regional Final=

Region 6=

Avon 20, Avon Lake 17

Region 7=

Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13

Region 8=

Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Winton Woods 10

Division III=

Regional Final=

Region 9=

Chardon 38, Canfield 6

Region 10=

Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Region 11=

Cols. DeSales 38, Bishop Hartley 7

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Division VII=

Regional Final=

Region 25=

Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0

Region 26=

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 10, Shadyside 7

Region 28=

New Bremen 24, Maria Stein Marion Local 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bay Village Bay vs. Westlake, ccd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Newark, ccd.

Edon vs. Edgerton, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Louisville vs. Green, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. S. Charleston SE, ccd.

