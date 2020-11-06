Animal Shelter Society talks about its pet of the week and virtual auction

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a very energetic 2-year-old Boxer Mix named Gracie-Ann. She would be best fit for a very active family.

“She’s dog selective so we’ve got to make sure she’s got the right home if there are other dogs in the household and she’s just a cutie and would love to go home with you today,” Animal Shelter Society Board Member Lindsay Dare said.

The upcoming virtual auction will be taking the place of the Barktoberfest that was originally scheduled.

“We’re still looking for some auction items. You have until next Thursday to bring those in so if anybody is interested in donating auction items we would greatly appreciate that but we’ve already got some great items. Rumor has it that there’s actually going to be something Cleveland Browns-oriented so all of the Browns fans should tune in next Thursday to see what we’ve got,” Animal Shelter Society Board Member Beau Moyer said.

The auction will be from next Thursday, November 12th to that Sunday. Advertisements for the auction can be found on the Shelter Society’s website and facebook page.