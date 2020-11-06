FRIDAY 11/6:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warm. High 71°

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Chilly. Low 40°

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny. Warm. High 72°

DISCUSSION:

A picture perfect end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs topping off around 70 this afternoon, under mainly sunny skies.

Skies will remain mainly clear during the overnight, with lows dropping to around 40.

The weekend will be picture perfect, with more sunshine and warmth across the region. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

More warmth will continue into the new work week, as highs will climb into the mid and even upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. The record highs possibly broken will be Monday (Record 75°) and Tuesday (Record 75°) in Zanesville.

We will see a cold front arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. The front will bring more clouds to the area on Tuesday, and rain chances mainly on Wednesday.

Behind the front we will see cooler, but more seasonal conditions return to the region. Highs will top off in the upper 60s on Wednesday, and will drop into the upper 50s by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

