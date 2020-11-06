3 killed, 2 wounded in Toledo apartment building shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at an apartment building in Toledo left three people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

Police were searching for a 24-year-old man who was believed to be the shooter, according to a warrant issued Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon at the apartment building that sits just a few blocks from the city’s art museum.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead later Thursday, while the two wounded victims remained hospitalized Friday. The victims were two men, one age 39, and a 41-year-old woman, authorities said.

Police said that just before the shooting officers were called to a car crash nearby and that the incident continued to the apartment building. “Investigators do believe that both incidents are related,” police said in a statement.

Witnesses told The Blade newspaper that a dispute between two women in separate vehicles started in the street and spilled into building’s lobby where the suspect began shooting.

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, which owns the apartment building, said the shooting took place in a hallway near the lobby.

Authorities evacuated the apartment building shortly after they arrived, and residents were kept out of their homes for several hours.