3 killed, 2 wounded in Toledo apartment building shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at an apartment building in Toledo left three people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

Police were searching for a 24-year-old man who was believed to be the shooter, according to a warrant issued Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon at the apartment building that sits just a few blocks from the city’s art museum.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead later Thursday, while the two wounded victims remained hospitalized Friday. The victims were two men, one age 39, and a 41-year-old woman, authorities said.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if if any of the victims were related.

Authorities evacuated the apartment building shortly after they arrived, and residents were kept out of their homes for several hours.