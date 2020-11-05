Week 10 Genesis Player of the Week: Caden King, due to his play of the year

DRESDEN, Ohio- “It was crazy. It was unreal. The whole stands was going crazy, all my teammates were over there going crazy, it was unreal,” Tri-Valley senior lineman, Caden King said.

Friday night against Zanesville, King lived out every lineman’s dream.

“I was thinking, I can go up and grab it. I have to take it to the house,” King said.

For the Scotties senior center and defensive tackle, he showed off his athleticism by making a one handed interception, Odell Beckham Jr. style, that resulted in a pick six.

I just read screen cause my linemen were blocking for a second there,” King said. “I heard some one say screen and I went up and caught it and took it to the house.

“Caden’s an impressive athlete for being a big guy,” Tri-Valley football coach, Cam West said. “He’s got really soft hands on the basketball floor. I remember I coached him in middle school basketball and that’s one thing I remember about him. He’s got really good hands so for him to make that catch, I wasn’t surprised.

King’s first ever touchdown has become a viral sensation the last few days. It made it on SportsCenter’s snapchat account, which has over 7 million subscribers.

It’s even been referred to as the ‘thick six’.

“I did see it called a thick six,’ West said. That was one of my favorite comments I saw. I’ve never heard that before, but that is great and I hope that sticks.

King said, “I was like, I got to get in the end zone. I’d be mad at myself if I just got stopped short.

Now that’s a play Caden is going to remember for the rest of his life, he’ll probably tell his kids that story one day. What makes that play even more memorable for him is the fact that it happened on his last game representing TV on the football field.

West said, “What a dream for a kid to end his high school career. Playing a rivalry game, big guy touchdowns don’t happen all the time and for it to happen like that. Big game, Week 10. He knows it his last game, I’m just super happy for Caden.

“I just felt like, my last high school game,” King said. “It was a special moment for all my brothers. It was just a good ending for my career.”