PREP FOOTBALL=

Lebanon 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 24

Minster 16, Covington 14

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55, Rocky River 13

Worthington Christian 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/