Rushing Wind Biker Church is excited for this weekend’s motorcyclists for kids toy ride

ZANESVILLE – This is the twenty-fourth year for the event. The ride goes to help the Salvation Army.

“It’s for the Salvation Army and we’re going to come together with the motorcycle community and we’re going to bring some toys and bicycles and bless our under-privileged children here in the Muskingum County area,” Rushing Wind Pastor Michael McGuire said.

This year’s ride will also feature something different that hasn’t been done in years past.

“What I’m asking the community to do is to bring your grandchildren, your children, and flood Woodlawn Avenue and Putnam Avenue between Pierce Street and the Salvation Army. Bring your kids (and) your grandchildren because bikers are going to come through here with hundreds of bikes. We’re going to have a firetruck. Mr. and Mrs. Claus is going to be with us and we want your children to bring those candy bags because we’ve got something that we’re going to toss your way,” McGuire said.

The event is on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.