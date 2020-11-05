Rangers agree to terms with Ryan Strome on $9M, 2-year deal

Sports
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.

Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.

The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.

Extending Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.

Associated Press

