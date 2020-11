Command Center reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 1182 is a 27-year-old woman. Case 1183 is a 58-year-old woman. Case 1187 is a 27- year-old woman. Case 1189 is a 75-year-old man. Case 1194 is a 39-year-old woman. Case 1195 is a 51-year-old woman. Case 1196 is a 44-year-old woman. Case 1198 is a 59-year-old woman. Case 1201 is a 63-year-old man. Case 1204 is a 25-year-old man. Case 1206 is a 38- year-old woman. Case 1209 is a 34-year-old woman. Case 1210 is a woman. Case 1211 is a 28-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Case 1184 is a 26-year-old man. Case 1185 is a 63-year-old man. Case 1186 is a 22-year-old woman. Case 1188 is a 58-year-old man. Case 1190 is a 27-year-old man. Case 1191 is a 21- year-old woman. Case 1192 is a 40-year-old woman. Case 1193 is a 67-year-old woman. Case 1197 is a 64-year-old man. Case 1199 is a 32-year-old woman. Case 1200 is a 41-year-old woman. Case 1202 is a 31-year-old woman. Case 1203 is a 39-year-old man. Case 1205 is a 33-year-old man. Case 1207 is a 20-year-old man. Case 1208 is an 80-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 1187 Confirmed Cases • 24 Probable Cases • 1211 Total Cases • 187 Active Case • 12 Current Hospitalization/116 Total Hospitalizations • 11 Deaths