Christ’s Table Unveils New Website

ZANESVILLE, OH – Christ’s Table is excited to share their brand new website with the local community.

After years of having an outdated and unusable website, Office Manager Candi Jones used her creativity to design a new and innovative website for Christ’s Table.

“We have a new and improved website up. We have been utilizing our Facebook Page for the last couple of years and had our website down for construction. So we’ve been working on it, we’re doing it here in the office. It’s exciting, it’s beautiful. Gives you a lot of different information about Christ’s Table. How you can help or how we can help you. Things that we’re doing in the community to help the community and there’s an events page on there that will let you know what we’re involved with and who we are involved with,” Executive Director Keely Warden said.

The new website will include an events page, a link to donate, and lists ways to volunteer with the group. The website is a great way to keep up on what is happening at Christ’s Table.

“We’re really excited to be saying that we have been partnering with the City of Zanesville Doug Hobson and the food box distribution, the farmers to families food boxes. So those updates will be on there. Anything that we’re involved in the community with, which Share the Love is coming up this weekend at North Terrace Church of Christ on Saturday from 9 to 11, you’ll be able to see that on that page. Or anything else that we’re involved with.”

Christ’s Table will be using their website to highlight their wonderful partners and volunteers. You can go online to http://www.christstable.org and check it out.