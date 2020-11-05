Baseball Digest picks Cronenworth, Lewis as rookies of year

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis have been chosen as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest.

The magazine made the announcement Thursday.

Cronenworth won the NL honor. Traded from Tampa Bay to the Padres last December, he hit .285 and helped San Diego reach the playoffs.

The 26-year-old who played all over the infield led NL rookies in runs (26) and extra-base hits (22).

Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams and Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin tied for second in the voting by a media panel.

Lewis earned the AL award. The center fielder hit 11 home runs, tied with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert for the most among all rookies. He batted .262 and topped big league rookies in runs (37), total bases (90) and on-base percentage (.364).

Robert finished second and Oakland catcher Sean Murphy was third in the AL voting.

Baseball Digest has selected rookies of the year since 1972.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards in the AL and NL on Monday.

