THURSDAY 11/5:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Warm. High 67°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 43°

FRIDAY: Mainly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will return to the region today, as an upper level disturbance moves through. We will still see some sunshine peeking through, but not as much as yesterday. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Skies will become partly cloudy this evening, and will eventually become mostly clear after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be with us as we round out the work week. Temperatures will top off around 70 on Friday.

More sun and warmth to be had this weekend. Some records may be broken with the warmth this weekend. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

We will see more clouds move back in as we begin the new work week, with rain chances increasing by Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back into the low to mid 60s by next Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

