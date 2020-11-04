The Carr Center Promotes New Fundraiser and Ways to Give Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Carr Center is known for the many beneficial programs they offer members of the local community.

COVID-19 has dampened many of their efforts to fund-raise throughout this year. The annual Cake Auction was the biggest fundraiser that got canceled. The Carr Center is now looking at new ways to raise funds.

“One of our community partners has really stepped up to the plate. Dutro Ford Lincoln Nissan in downtown Zanesville is doing a fundraiser for us. Every car that they sell between now and December 1st they’ll donate $20 to The Carr Center. And that means you have an opportunity to not only support a local business, but support a local organization who is serving folks in our community every day,” Executive Director Becky Clawson said.

During the month of November, The Carr Center will be focusing on not only fundraisers, but on ways to give in the community.

“So there’s several really easy ways that you can give back to The Carr Center, and a couple of them don’t cost you anything. You can link your Amazon Smile Account to The Carr Center and that way every time you Christmas shop or holiday shop on Amazon it’ll come back here to the Carr Center. You can link your Kroger rewards to us, which means every time you grocery shop at Kroger, who is also a wonderful community partner of ours, they will give back to us. And we just recently started a Venmo account, so add us as a friend on your Venmo and it’s a really easy way you can literally just text us a donation.”

Clawson and other members of The Carr Center will be at Dutro’s on November 21st to promote what The Carr Center does and the impact they have on the community.