Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers’ coaching staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After working as a Milwaukee Brewers first-base or third-base coach for the last 14 seasons, Ed Sedar is moving into a new role as an adviser to the team’s coaching staff.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced manager Craig Counsell’s 2021 coaching staff Wednesday.

Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. He also has worked in the Brewers organization as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator (1992-2006) and minor league field coordinator (2002-06).

“Eddie’s still going to have the responsibilities of helping us down in spring training, he’ll be around the major league team, in uniform before home games, and really just continue to serve as a resource for Craig and the rest of our staff,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

Counsell said Berry’s responsibilities in Milwaukee also will include baserunning and outfield instruction.

“Immediately as he took the coaching role in our player development system, it was obvious he was going to become a big-league coach,” Counsell said. “He’s knowledgeable about his area. He has a presence that allows him to affect players. And he has a great energy about him.”

Hitting coach Andy Haines, pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Steve Karsay, bench coach Pat Murphy and assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz are returning to the same positions they had this year.

Jason Lane, a first-base coach this season, will be a base coach again in 2021. Walker McKinven is back as associate pitching, catching and strategy coach.

Counsell said he hasn’t yet determined which base coach will handle first and which will be at third.

The Brewers will have two new bullpen catchers next year in Nestor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger. Marcus Hanel had been a Brewers bullpen catcher for the last 21 seasons.

“Marcus was certainly an important part of us for a long, long time,” Counsell said. “This is a physical job. It’s largely a physical job. And so it was time for just someone new to do it.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports