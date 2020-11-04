Perry County election results are now being reported.

In the race for Perry County Commissioner republican Derek Householder defeated democrat Frank Fondale 8,053 votes to 7,222.

Wes Harlan is elected to the Clerk of Courts Common Pleas. He defeated Timothy Wollenberg.

In the race for Perry County Treasurer Theresa Moore beat Melissa Walters 9,182 votes to 6,437 votes.

Two county wide issues also passed. The Perry County Home levy 1 mill for 5 years passed by 842 votes and the Perry County 911 levy passed.