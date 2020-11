Perry County election results are in and a republican has been elected to fill the role of County Commissioner.

Frank Fondale defeated Derek Householder by over 630 votes.

Wes Harlan is elected to Clerk of Courts for Common Pleas. He wins over Timothy Wollenberg.

In the race for county treasurer Theresa Moore beat Melissa Walters by over 390 votes.

Voters in Perry County passed the Perry County Home levy for 1 mill for 5 years and the 911 one mill for 5 years levy.