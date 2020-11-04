Muskingum County reports eleventh death from COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday the eleventh death from COVID-19.

This was a 101-year-old who died from COVID pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported Wednesday that 13 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 1169 is a 46-year-old woman. Case 1170 is a 36-year-old man. Case 1173 is a 74-yearold man. Case 1174 is a 54-year-old man. Case 1175 is a 60-year-old man. Case 1176 is a 20- year-old man. Case 1177 is a 26-year-old woman. Case 1178 is a 57-year-old woman. Case 1179 is a 47-year-old man. Case 1180 is a 78-year-old man. Case 1181 is a 54-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 1171 is a 40-year-old woman. Case 1172 is an 18-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 1157 Confirmed Cases • 24 Probable Cases • 1181 Total Cases • 175 Active Cases • 10 Current Hospitalization/111 Total Hospitalizations • 11 Deaths