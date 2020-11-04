Meadowbrook a much different team than the one Sheridan faced earlier in the season

BYESVILLE, Ohio- The 2020 season has been one that will go down in the history books for Meadowbrook Colts volleyball team.

In its first season in the Muskingum Valley League, the Colts ran the table in the Small-School division on their way to the league championship, with a 19-2 record.

Meadowbrook successfully avenged one of those losses, as well as a loss in last year’s district title game, by defeating John Glenn in the district championship game this past Saturday.

Now, this Thursday, Meadowbrook can avenge its other loss of the season when they meet the MVL Big-School division champion, Sheridan Generals, in a regional semifinal matchup.

Meadowbrook volleyball coach, Kelly Zehnder said, “I think that the John Glenn game really motivated us. I think we played well going into, not only that game but, the Claymont game and then the second John Glenn game as well. Those types of situations make you much better as a player, makes me

better as a coach. So, I thought that we really progressed the last couple weeks of the season.”

Sheridan and Meadowbrook met once this season, with Sheridan sweeping the Colts in three sets. Coach Zehnder and sophomore Cami Black know this isn’t the same team Sheridan beat earlier this season.

“I felt that we looked like some sophomores and a freshman in that game,” Zehnder said. “We did a lot of what I like to call sophomoric behavior, freshmen behavior. So we have progressed greatly especially on the defensive end.

Black said, “I just feel like we’re more together as a team. During Sheridan we were all playing as individuals, we were all selfish. And now I just feel like we’re all closer as a team and we all go for each other.”

Meadowbrook and Sheridan will meet in the Region 6 semifinal game Thursday night at 5:30 at Pickerington north high school.