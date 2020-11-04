Householder Re-Elected After being Indicted in Bribery Scandal

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of Glenford was re-elected to the 72nd district seat. The republican was arrested in July on racketeering charges. There were four write-in candidates who hoped to prevent Householder was winning, but failed. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office says Householder received 30,546 votes in the three county district. His opponents fell way shorts…Marci McCaulay received 1,477, Jay Conrad received 967, Robert Leis received 127 and Kaitlyn Clark 47. All of those write-in votes from Perry County only. The state did not list finals numbers for the four write-in candidates.

