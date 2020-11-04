Highway Patrol Conducting Survey

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting a survey available to all motorists.

The survey consists of questions about motorists views on safety laws and their experiences with highway patrol officers. Trooper Brice Nihiser tells us why the survey is important.

“The 2020 survey is important to the Ohio State Highway Patrol so that we can get input from motorists and citizens on what is important to them and what we can do better. The survey is also part of the accreditation process for CALEA, a program that the highway patrol has been with for a number of years.”, Nihiser said Wednesday afternoon.

The survey is entirely online and can be found through various channels.

“There’s a few ways. We’ve posted it to social media so if you go to our Facebook or Twitter accounts you can get to the survey that way. Or if you go to our website, over along the right hand side, there’s a survey link and if you down to the bottom of the website there’s a popular links section that has the survey in that part.”

The survey should take about five minutes to complete.