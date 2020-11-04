Eastside Community Ministry Promotes Share the Love Drive

ZANESVILLE, OH – Eastside Community Ministry is partnering with several local sponsors for a Share the Love Drive.

Donations of winter warm clothing and blankets will benefit Eastside Community Ministry’s Free Clothing Bank.

“Well we’re having a Share the Love Drive this coming Saturday at North Terrace Church of Christ parking lot. Stratos Wealth Partners is one of our partners and Christ’s Table will also be there collecting food for Thanksgiving. Canned goods and yams and things like that. But you can also drop off donations here at Eastside, once again Monday through Thursday from 9 until noon. We’re just asking that they be gently used items or new items are always welcome as well and they be in bags and tied shut. We’re still trying to follow COVID regulations,” Eastside Community Ministry Administrative Assistant Melissa Staker said.

With the holidays approaching and cold weather on the way, Eastside Community Ministry is expecting lots of need this season.

“We are in very much need of warm coats, we can always use blankets, we have a lot of requests for blankets. But hats and scarves and mittens, gloves, sweatshirts, any kind of warm clothing is always needed here at Eastside. Especially with winter coming… People are welcome to come to the clothing bank Monday through Thursday from 9 until noon. So anybody who is in need of warm clothing is welcome to come and go through the clothing bank.”

The Share the Love Drive will take place this Saturday November 7th from 9 am until 11 am. It will take place as a drive through drop off at the North Terrace Church of Christ parking lot.