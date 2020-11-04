Broncos cancel practice after another COVID-19 infection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos canceled on-field work Wednesday when a practice squad player was added to the COVID-19/reserve list 24 hours after general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

KUSA-TV in Denver reported the infected player is offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, a rookie from the University of Utah.

Last week, offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow were placed under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos (3-4), who visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) this weekend, now have two players, three assistant coaches, two team executives and multiple staffers at team headquarters who have had to quarantine in recent weeks because novel coronavirus infections or exposure.

“In consultation with the NFL, we are taking the precautionary step of conducting today’s game preparations virtually and away from UCHealth Training Center,” the team said in a statement. “With the recent increase in positive cases and a practice squad player added to the COVID-19/reserve list today, this was the safe and responsible thing to do.”

The Broncos had been planning a walkthrough Wednesday. Other than players coming in for treatment, all football activities were instead taking place remotely with players and coaches conducting their normal meetings via videoconference from their homes.

The Broncos said they plan to resume normal practice on Thursday, but the meetings would remain virtual.

Coach Vic Fangio gave his team both Monday and Tuesday off following its 31-30 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In addition to Munchak, running backs coach Curtis Modkins and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell have been under the league’s COVID-19 protocols, meaning either they were infected or had to quarantine after being in close contact with an infected individual.

The Broncos have been under the NFL’s enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols since Modkins’ infection was diagnosed in mid-October. He returned to work last week.

Munchak was sent home a week ago and Glasgow tested positive on Friday, when the Broncos canceled practice. Donatell missed the game Sunday when he began quarantining.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said after Ellis and Elway tested positive Tuesday that the league believes “there is not ongoing transmission among players and day-to-day operations” in Denver but that it was “something that we’re going to have to continue to monitor very carefully.”

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL