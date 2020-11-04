Balderson Wins Big In Congressional Race

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-Troy Balderson won reelection in Ohio’s 12th congressional district on November 3rd by a decisive margin.

Balderson’s fourteen point victory was up from his four point victory in 2018. He says that the confidence his constituents have in him is motivation to do his best for the district.

“It feels fantastic and it’s very humbling to know that the people have supported me that much. I was doing an interview this morning and I’m out collecting yard signs today, this morning. You rethink those things, we ran a great campaign, it was a positive campaign, my staff has been phenomenal. I say it all the time, we’re gonna work hard, I circle myself with great people.”, Balderson told WHIZ.

Balderson credits a willingness to improvise as one of the driving forces behind his successful campaign. In his new congressional term he hopes to work in a bipartisan manner to provide economic relief to those affected by the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve been trying to get something done with this fourth COVID package, so I look forward to going back and starting on that again with my colleagues. I know that in a very bipartisan manner there’s some colleagues that I’m working with right now, Republican and Democrat, that wanna get something done. We wanna get something done and we’re gonna continue to get that done.”

New congressional terms will begin in January of 2021.