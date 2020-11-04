WEDNESDAY 11/4:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warmer. High 67°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 42°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Warm. High 68°

DISCUSSION:

Another beautiful day across SE Ohio! Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, under mainly sunny skies.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with lows bottoming out in the lower 40s.

A weak disturbance will bring clouds back into the region on Thursday, but some sunshine will still be had across SE Ohio. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We will see more sun and warmth return on Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to near 70 on Friday, and into the lower 70s this weekend.

We will see more warmth as we begin the new work week, with highs back into the lower 70s. A few rain showers will be possible on Tuesday, with highs around 70.

Have a Great Wednesday!

