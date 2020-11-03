Tenth COVID-19 related death reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday the tenth Muskingum County death from COVID-19.

This was a 76-year-old who died from COVID induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The Command Center also reported Tuesday that 36 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the cases involves a 6-month-old boy who is hospitalized and is connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 1144 Confirmed Cases • 24 Probable Cases • 1168 Total Cases • 179 Active Cases • 9 Current Hospitalization/111 Total Hospitalizations • 10 Deaths